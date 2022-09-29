The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 4

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 4September 29, 2022
We're three weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season. Things are starting to come into focus. Some teams are separating from the pack.
For some, that's good—they have ridden Josh Allen and Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb to a 3-0 record. Many points have been scored. There has been celebration and jubilation and many other ations.
For others, it has not been so good. Tom Brady and Mike Evans and Alvin Kamara have spent the first three weeks on the side of a milk carton (or on the shelf) and their teams are 0-3. There has been wailing and the gnashing of teeth and the hurling of epithets—and the occasional laptop.
For many more, it's been a mixed bag. They are 2-1 and relatively pleased or 1-2 and a little peeved. They sit mired in the middle, yearning to break free of the pack.
All these groups have one thing in common. Whether you're looking to stay undefeated, trying to get off the schneid or trying to build some momentum, every fantasy manager wants one thing—a win.
We're here to help you get one, with some players that need to be in lineups, others that should be glued to the bench, matchup plays, trade targets and all things in-between.
If you want that win in Week 4, keep reading.
Week 4 Smash Starts
Hopefully, you don't need me (or anyone else) to tell you that you should start Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb or Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
If you do, then your problems run deeper than I can fix.
However, these players should be in line for a similarly studly stat line in Week 4—so make sure they are in starting lineups.
Quarterback
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]
Burrow and the Bengals are coming off their best game of the season in Week 3, with the third-year quarterback throwing for 275 yards and three scores. That momentum should carry over against a Miami pass defense allowing the second-most passing yards per game and the most fantasy points to quarterbacks.
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (at LV) [DraftKIngs DFS Value: $6,700]
Wilson has been mostly dreadful from a fantasy perspective so far this season—he has fewer fantasy points than Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants. But if the Raiders and their leaky secondary can make Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans fantasy-relevant, they should be able to do the dame for Wilson.
Running Back
Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. KC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]
The touches have been there for Fournette in 2022—at least 17 in every game. But to date the production has not—he has just 100 rushing yards over the last two games combined. This week's big showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs offers some real rebound opportunity—the Chiefs have given up the eighth-most PPR points to running backs this season.
Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions (vs. SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]
With Lions running back D'Andre Swift on the shelf with a sprained shoulder, it will fall to Williams to serve as lead back for the Lions for the foreseeable future. That's good news for Williams' fantasy prospects in Week 4—the Seahawks are allowing 157 yards a game on the ground and the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs.
Wide Receiver
Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns (at ATL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]
Cooper has been en fuego of late, catching at least seven passes, topping 100 receiving yards and scoring a touchdown in each of the past two games. Look for Cooper's hot streak to continue Sunday in Atlanta. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell has had a rough start to the 2022 season, and the Falcons are giving up the fourth-most PPR points to receivers this season.
Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills (vs. BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
Davis came up big for fantasy managers in Week 1, only to vanish since—he missed Week 2 and was held to just three receptions for 37 yards last week against the Dolphins. But the third-year pro with the penchant for big games should have another one Sunday. The Ravens have been burned so many times that smoke is still wafting off their cornerbacks' heads.
Tight Ends
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (at ATL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]
Njoku was a very popular young man on waiver wires this week after catching a career-high nine passes last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Njoku isn't going to post 20-plus fantasy points every week, but in Week 4 he draws a Falcons defense that hasn't had any more success defending tight ends than they have with wide receivers. It should be a big day for the Browns passing game.
Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]
Waller is coming off his worst statistical outing of the year, catching just three passes for 22 yards in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Still, he's an every-week start in season-long fantasy football leagues and an interesting value play in DFS given a top-10 fantasy matchup with the rival Broncos and a salary $1,500 less than Baltimore's Mark Andrews and over $2,000 less than Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.
Week 4 Must-Fades
There has been no shortage of fantasy disappointments so far this season.
Just about every big-name quarterback over the age of 30 has fallen flat, from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers to Russell Wilson. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ranks outside the top-50 at his position in fantasy points. Ditto for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans. And don't even get me started on the tight ends—outside a handful of players, the position is a hot mess.
It's still early, and at least some of those players will turn things around this season. In Week 4 though, the players listed here are more likely than not going to be passengers on the Disappointment Express.
Unless you want to ride with them, consider other options.
Quarterbacks
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
Stafford is one of those veteran quarterbacks who has disappointed so far this season—after a QB7 finish in 2021 he currently ranks 25th in fantasy points at the position. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, a Week 4 bounceback is unlikely. The San Francisco 49ers are first in pass defense and have allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in the NFC.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (at CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]
Tagovailoa has been solid for fantasy managers this season—even after a down Week 3 he's still fifth in fantasy points at the position. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa is also nursing a back injury sustained last week, he's playing on a short week and facing a Bengals defense that has given up the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2022.
Running Backs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at TB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
Edwards-Helaire has been outstanding for fantasy managers in the early-going this season. But there are multiple reasons to fade him in Week 4. Edwards-Helaire hasn't had more than 12 touches in a game. He's actually being out-snapped by Jerick McKinnon. And teams just do not run the ball with any success against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]
Jacobs has been decent so far this season, eclipsing 80 total yards and tallying at least 18 touches in each of the last two games. But the fourth-year pro's quest for his first rushing score of the season probably isn't ending this week. The Broncos are allowing just 81.3 yards per game on the ground, and no team in the AFC has allowed fewer fantasy points to running backs.
Wide Receivers
Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (vs, NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
Lazard has just six receptions for 58 yards over the last two games combined, but he has salvaged OK fantasy outings by finding the end zone in both games. This week's home date with the Patriots doesn't set up well for Lazard to make it three in a row with a score—the Patriots have given up the third-fewest fantasy points to receivers this season.
Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
Robinson's first season with the Rams hasn't yet gone according to plan—the veteran has had one good game and two absolute clunkers. Sadly, the latter is far more likely in Week 4. As was already mentioned, the 49ers pass defense has been excellent, and their stinginess against quarterbacks extends to wide receivers as well.
Tight Ends
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. JAX) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]
Three weeks into the season, Goedert ranks 11th among tight ends in catches but is fourth at the position in receiving yards and sixth in PPR fantasy points. With that said, matching his season averages in yardage and fantasy points against Jacksonville won't be easy—the Jaguars have been playing surprisingly stout defense in the early-going this year.
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]
In a season where so many tight ends are failing t generate any sort of consistent production, Higbee has been something of a pleasant surprise, logging double-digit fantasy points in two of three games and posting the seventh-most fantasy points among tight ends. But at the risk of beating the proverbial deceased equine, the 49ers pass defense is no joke.
Week 4 Mastering the Matchups
Going to the matchup well three weeks into a season isn't ideal. In a perfect world, fantasy managers would trot out the players they drafted as starters, said starters would pile up fantasy points and all would be right with the universe.
But we do not live in a perfect world.
You need both hands to count the number of veteran quarterbacks who have underperformed in a big way. A handful of higher-end running backs suffered injuries last week. And the wide receivers are a mixture of both.
If you're stuck in a Week 4 scramble drill, here are some targets to consider.
Quarterback
Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns (at ATL) [DraftKings DFS Value $5,500]
Brissett has been surprisingly effective throwing the ball for a Cleveland offense that ranks fifth in the league three weeks into the season. The Falcons defense, on the other hand, has not been so effective. Atlanta has surrendered the sixth-most passing yards per game (271.3) and seven passing touchdowns—tied for second-most in the league.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (at DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]
We are living in a world where Geno "Wormburner" Smith has more fantasy points than Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. As hard as that is to fathom, here's another migraine-inducer—with the Seahawks set to face a Lions team leading the NFC in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks, Smith should have another good stat line in Week 4.
Running Backs
Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks (at DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
In less than a year, Penny has gone from the fantasy outhouse to the penthouse to right back to the outhouse. But lack of production in 2022 aside, Penny remains the No. 1 back for the Seahawks, who face a Lions team in Detroit Sunday that has given up 142.3 rushing yards per game and a league-leading seven scores on the ground.
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans (vs. LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]
Pierce saw his heaviest rushing workload of the season last week against the Chicago Bears, logging 20 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. So long as the Texans can avoid a blowout Sunday against the Chargers, Pierce should again see a featured workload against a Los Angeles defense surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs.
Wide Receiver
Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (vs. LAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
Aiyuk has been neither great nor terrible over the past couple of weeks, compensating for low reception and yardage totals last week against Denver with his first touchdown of the season. With Deebo Samuel likely to see quite a bit of Jalen Ramsey Sunday, Aiyuk should see a robust target share in a huge game for the 49ers.
Noah Brown, Dallas Cowboys (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
With Michael Gallup still out and Dak Prescott still sidelined by an injured hand, Brown has gone from obscurity to clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver for the Cowboys. Brown has no posted double-digit PPR points in all three games this season, his rapport with Cooper Rush is evident and the Commanders have been a sieve against the pass in 2022.
Tight Ends
Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (at PIT) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]
Raise your hand if you though Conklin would be the No. 3 tight end in PPR points after three weeks. Now put your hand down—lying is wrong. The return of Zach Wilson under center adds some uncertainty to Conklin's Week 4 prospects, but this week's matchup with a Steelers team that was just chewed to pieces by David Njoku of the Browns remains sorely tempting.
Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (vs. NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]
Tonyan has just 11 catches for 84 yards this season and has yet to find the end zone—numbers that do not inspire the warm and fuzzies from fantasy managers. But over half of those catches and 37 of those yards came last week against the Buccaneers, and this week's opponent (the Patriots) has given up the fourth-most PPR points to tight ends in 2022.
Week 4 Fantasy Stock Market
Hitting on matchup plays is one way to turn around a season that hasn't started the right way. So is hitting the waiver wire.
Bleacher Report just so happens to have waiver targets covered too, for what it's worth. Food for thought.
There's another way to strengthen your team. Three weeks of action gives us at least some inkling of two things that can be of assistance when contemplating making a trade to help your team.
The first is players who haven't met expectations but are good candidates to rebound. Panic is a bad thing in fantasy football, as it is in most aspects of life. But it's something you can take advantage of, acquiring players on the cheap in the progress.
Conversely, selling a hot starter who could be set to cool off can also be a wise move. Getting out at the right team by using said hot starter to address other needs can make a ton of difference for your chances of a postseason run.
With that in mind, moving forward the B/R Guide to Winning Fantasy Football will have a new feature—the Fantasy Stock Market. Each week, we'll showcase some players to consider buying low—and some for whom the time to sell is now.
Buy Low
Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos
Of the veteran signal-callers who have failed to come close to meeting expectations, I have the most confidence in a rebound from Wilson. He's still only 33. The Broncos have no shortage of passing-game weapons. And once Wilson settles into Nathaniel Hackett's scheme, the Denver offense is going to take off. Consider targeting Wilson before he does.
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Fantasy managers who spent a first-round pick on Mixon can't be happy about his first three games, and now he has an ouchie to boot. But Mixon's ankle injury isn't serious. His usage the first few weeks has been off because of unexpectedly negative game scripts. And he remains the unquestioned lead back for one of the league's most potent offenses. Better days are coming for Mixon. Watch.
D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Stop making that face. It's rude. Yes, Moore's numbers have been awful the first three weeks—seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. And there's no guarantee things will improve. But Moore is the only player in the NFL who has tallied 1,250 scrimmage yards each of the past three seasons, and right now you should be able to acquire him for next to nothing.
Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals
The smart play here might be to wait until after Ertz's tough fantasy matchup for tight ends with the Panthers before floating an offer for the veteran. Ertz isn't posting huge numbers, but he's quietly fourth among tight ends and PPR points and has double-digit points in all three games. Given the morass of meh that is tight ends in 2022, that consistency is all kinds of appealing.
Sell High
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa and the undefeated Dolphins are trendy right now, and he ranks fifth for the season in fantasy points. But while the long touchdowns to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle make for nice highlights, his huge game in Week 2 was his only top-15 week of the season. See if you can get a team with one of those veteran duds under center to bite on the mirage that was his game against the Ravens.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
It might feel like I'm piling on Edwards-Helaire, but there isn't a running back in the league managers should be shopping harder right now. His touchdown totals aren't sustainable, and once those dip his relative lack of usage is going to be exposed. Edwards-Helaire isn't going to maintain RB1 production. Even RB2 numbers might be a stretch. Get out before the bottom falls out.
Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
After his back-to-back big weeks, Cooper has worked his way into the top-12 among wide receivers for the season. Over the past two weeks, he's a top-five wideout. But we don't know how long Jacoby Brissett can maintain this level of passing productivity. We don't know what Deshaun Watson will look like when he finally returns. And Cleveland's easy schedule to open the season is bout to become more difficult. This is more likely than not as good as it gets with Cooper.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
The best thing for fantasy managers with shares of Pitts would be a huge game this week against the Browns—followed by hitting the 'eject' button. Despite having his best game of the year in Week 3, Pitts' usage in two-receiver sets actually decreased. Pitts' talent in undeniable—and tempting. But given how he's being used, he's not going to sniff the production that was expected of the second-year pro in 2022.
Week 4 Reading the Defense
For most fantasy managers, defenses are an afterthought. They either draft an every-week starter and roll them out regardless of who they are playing, or take a quick glance at the schedule and pick up a team with what appears to be an easy matchup that week.
Gotta leave time to research kickers, after all.
However, in a close game, every fantasy point matters. I'm the reigning site champion at Fantasy Sharks because the Dallas Cowboys defense went ballistic against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. That huge outing turned a loss into a win.
With that in mind, let's set the stage for some Week 4 victories by identifying some streaming defenses with excellent matchups—and some bigger names that could be in for a letdown week.
Strong D/ST Starts
Indianapolis Colts (vs. TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]
The Colts have had all kinds of problems on both sides of the ball this season, but the defense appears to have turned a corner after holding the Chiefs in check last week. This week the Colts face a Titans team with issues of their own, especially along the offensive line. This season, Tennessee has given up the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses
Miami Dolphins (at CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,900]
Like the Colts, the Dolphins are coming off an excellent defensive effort, holding Buffalo's high-octane offense under 20 points in Week 3. Miami may not be able to replicate that feat against the Bengals on the road Thursday night, but Cincinnati has had issues with turnovers this year and leads the NFL in sacks allowed with 15.
New York Giants (vs. CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]
The Giants haven't been a good fantasy defense this season—the team ranks 26th in fantasy points at the position. But this has a lot less to do with the Giants than it does their opponent. The Bears are doing their level best to set offensive football back as many decades as possible. For the season, the Bears are averaging under 80 passing yards per game. How is that even possible?
Weak D/ST Starts
Buffalo Bills (vs. BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]
The Bills are an excellent NFL defense—maybe the best in the entire league. But the Bills have been decimated by injuries in the secondary, and Sunday Buffalo has the unenviable task of trying to stop Lamar Jackson from doing whatever he wants on the field. Only two teams have been a worse matchup for fantasy defenses in 2022 than the Ravens.
New Orleans Saints (vs. MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]
On paper, the Saints have talent on all three levels of the defense—Cameron Jordan on the defensive line, Demario Davis at linebacker and Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu in the secondary. But so far this season that talent hasn't equated to fantasy production, and a bad fantasy matchup with the Vikings isn't going to turn that around.
Philadelphia Eagles (vs. JAX) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]
The Eagles have been soaring (sorry—couldn't be helped) on both sides of the ball—the team ranks fifth in total defense, seventh in scoring defense, second in sacks and fourth in fantasy points. But believe it or not, there isn't a team in the league that has surrendered fewer fantasy points to defenses this season than the Jacksonville Jaguars. Go figure.
Week 4 Fantasy Mailbag
Every week during the 2022 season, I'll be pulling a handful of fantasy football questions from the Bleacher Report app and answering them here. Hopefully those answers will aid not only the managers making the query but others as well.
Have a question you want to have answered? Head on over to the fantasy football section of the app and make with the asking.
Should I start Joshua Palmer, Michael Carter, Cole Kmet or Darnell Mooney in my flex? Full PPR -- @Steelers_Fan
Is none of the above an option? Kidding aside, with Chicago's passing game averaging a laughable 78.3 yards per game, Mooney and Kmet are both absolutely out. If Keenan Allen sits again this week, then Palmer would be an easy call. And even if Allen plays, Palmer should still see a handful of targets. But while the backfield split in New York swung toward Breece Hall last week, if Allen (as expected) is a go following the touches with Carter is probably your best bet—as is a trip to the waiver wire or a trade.
Russell Wilson or Trevor Lawrence as my starting QB? -- @DUUUUVAL_Dude
Given your handle, I have a feeling which way you are leaning. And if Lawrence had a better matchup, I might just advise you to keep doing that. Lawrence hasn't been great fantasy-wise (10th among quarterbacks), but he's been efficient and has certainly been more productive than Wilson. But the Eagles put the clamps on Carson Wentz and Kirk Cousins the last two weeks, and they're allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. Start Wilson in a top-five matchup with the Raiders—this is the week he gets it going.
If Amon-Ra St. Brown is out this week, should I start Greg Dortch or Romeo Doubs? -- @BigBen7
St. Brown (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, but he was able to return to last week's game, so hopefully he'll be able to play against Seattle Sunday. If not, it's a matter of ceiling vs. floor. The floor play is Dortch, who has at least 13 PPR points in all three games this season with the Arizona Cardinals. If you want ceiling, go with Doubs—his role with the Green Bay Packers grew big-time last week, and his 8/73/1 line against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is better than anything Dortch has done in 2022.
RB2 Question – Khalil Herbert vs. the Giants, or Jeff Wilson against the Rams? -- @IHateFF22
This depends largely on the health of David Montgomery's knee and ankle—he's being called "day to day," but we'll work here under the assumption that he's sidelined in Week 4. If that's the case, you have to go Herbert here after his massive 20/157/2 rushing line against Houston in Week 3—Wilson has been decent (100-plus total yards each of the last two weeks), but he has yet to find the end zone and the Cowboys just gashed the Giants for 176 rushing yards.
PPR Flex. Breece Hall, Cam Akers, DK Metcalf or Tyler Boyd? -- @JDog117
Akers was decent against the Cardinals (12 carries, 61 yards, TD), but he draws a brutal matchup with San Francisco's stout defense. Breece Hall has shown flashes and gets a Steelers run defense that isn't good, but his touch-share has bounced around a lot. Tyler Boyd had a huge game (4/105/1) against the Jets, but he's averaging less than five targets a game. Metcalf finally came to life last week, hauling in five of 12 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. That target share (and a top-10 Week 4 matchup with Detroit) is cause for optimism—and a reason to start Metcalf.
THE Fantasy Boom of Week 4
No one player can make or break an entire season. Even cataclysmic injuries to top-five picks can sometimes be overcome with some waiver wire magic and/or a trade or two.
Cue about 10 percent of the folks who rostered Christian McCaffrey the past two years smiling wistfully. The rest are throwing things. Especially now that he's nicked up again.
However, one player can make or break a week. Get a huge game from the right guy, and a team can cruise. Have a starter lay an egg, though, and it can be game over.
With that in mind, we're going to conclude each edition of the B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football with one player who is going to define the week to come—for better or worse. The Boom (or Bust) of the Week.
In Week 4 it's the former—and a player who will make a whole lotta people happy if I'm right.
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints (vs. MIN) [DraftKIngs DFS Value: $6,900]
Calling Kamara's 2022 production to this point disappointing is a bit like saying the Bubonic plague is unpleasant. It's true enough—but it's also grossly understated.
Three games into the season, Kamara has 100 rushing yards—total. Two years ago, he averaged over five catches a game, In 2022, he has five through three weeks. He has yet to score a touchdown and ranks 54th among running backs in PPR points.
However, Chris Towers of CBS Sports saw positives for Kamara's future in Week 3.
"His usage was a lot more promising in Week 3, as he had 15 carries and seven targets -- that's about what you're expecting from Kamara most weeks," he said. "However, he had just 7.3 PPR points, because he caught just two of those seven targets and had a fumble -- neither of those seems likely to be too much of an issue moving forward. Sure, Jameis Winston isn't the most accurate quarterback out there -- and he notably overthrew Kamara on what could have been a touchdown Sunday on a downfield target -- but Kamara caught 26 of 34 passes for a 76% catch rate and 9.5 yards per catch from Winston last season, comparable to what we've seen from Kamara throughout his career. So, I don't think that explains it. What I think we've seen is the low end of Kamara's range of outcomes."
I'm inclined to agree with Towers. If the Saints are going their season back on track, they need to use Kamara more—as a runner and receiver. Getting Kamara going will also help take some of the pressure off battered and beleaguered quarterback Jameis Winston. And if the touches are there Kamara, the talent will win out. The production will follow.
And a Week 4 matchup with a Vikings team allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs is a good place to start.
Looking for fantasy rankings? Check out Gary's Week 4 Big Board!
