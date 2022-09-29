The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 4

4 of 7

Kyle Pitts (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Hitting on matchup plays is one way to turn around a season that hasn't started the right way. So is hitting the waiver wire.

Bleacher Report just so happens to have waiver targets covered too, for what it's worth. Food for thought.

There's another way to strengthen your team. Three weeks of action gives us at least some inkling of two things that can be of assistance when contemplating making a trade to help your team.

The first is players who haven't met expectations but are good candidates to rebound. Panic is a bad thing in fantasy football, as it is in most aspects of life. But it's something you can take advantage of, acquiring players on the cheap in the progress.

Conversely, selling a hot starter who could be set to cool off can also be a wise move. Getting out at the right team by using said hot starter to address other needs can make a ton of difference for your chances of a postseason run.

With that in mind, moving forward the B/R Guide to Winning Fantasy Football will have a new feature—the Fantasy Stock Market. Each week, we'll showcase some players to consider buying low—and some for whom the time to sell is now.

Buy Low

Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos

Of the veteran signal-callers who have failed to come close to meeting expectations, I have the most confidence in a rebound from Wilson. He's still only 33. The Broncos have no shortage of passing-game weapons. And once Wilson settles into Nathaniel Hackett's scheme, the Denver offense is going to take off. Consider targeting Wilson before he does.

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Fantasy managers who spent a first-round pick on Mixon can't be happy about his first three games, and now he has an ouchie to boot. But Mixon's ankle injury isn't serious. His usage the first few weeks has been off because of unexpectedly negative game scripts. And he remains the unquestioned lead back for one of the league's most potent offenses. Better days are coming for Mixon. Watch.

D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

Stop making that face. It's rude. Yes, Moore's numbers have been awful the first three weeks—seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. And there's no guarantee things will improve. But Moore is the only player in the NFL who has tallied 1,250 scrimmage yards each of the past three seasons, and right now you should be able to acquire him for next to nothing.

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

The smart play here might be to wait until after Ertz's tough fantasy matchup for tight ends with the Panthers before floating an offer for the veteran. Ertz isn't posting huge numbers, but he's quietly fourth among tight ends and PPR points and has double-digit points in all three games. Given the morass of meh that is tight ends in 2022, that consistency is all kinds of appealing.

Sell High

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa and the undefeated Dolphins are trendy right now, and he ranks fifth for the season in fantasy points. But while the long touchdowns to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle make for nice highlights, his huge game in Week 2 was his only top-15 week of the season. See if you can get a team with one of those veteran duds under center to bite on the mirage that was his game against the Ravens.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

It might feel like I'm piling on Edwards-Helaire, but there isn't a running back in the league managers should be shopping harder right now. His touchdown totals aren't sustainable, and once those dip his relative lack of usage is going to be exposed. Edwards-Helaire isn't going to maintain RB1 production. Even RB2 numbers might be a stretch. Get out before the bottom falls out.

Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

After his back-to-back big weeks, Cooper has worked his way into the top-12 among wide receivers for the season. Over the past two weeks, he's a top-five wideout. But we don't know how long Jacoby Brissett can maintain this level of passing productivity. We don't know what Deshaun Watson will look like when he finally returns. And Cleveland's easy schedule to open the season is bout to become more difficult. This is more likely than not as good as it gets with Cooper.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

The best thing for fantasy managers with shares of Pitts would be a huge game this week against the Browns—followed by hitting the 'eject' button. Despite having his best game of the year in Week 3, Pitts' usage in two-receiver sets actually decreased. Pitts' talent in undeniable—and tempting. But given how he's being used, he's not going to sniff the production that was expected of the second-year pro in 2022.