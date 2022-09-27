Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Khalil Herbert Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

1 of 5

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900

The Detroit Lions’ explosive offense has been one of the most unexpected storylines of the season. The club is now averaging a blistering 31.7 points per game, the second-most in the league.

Quarterback Jared Goff is one of the main catalysts behind this development and has shown growth in his second season with the club after a rocky first year in the Motor City.

While he’s only completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 748 yards, Goff has thrown seven touchdowns (tying for the fifth-most in football) and has just two interceptions on 112 attempts.

He has a litany of viable pass-catchers surrounding him, including second-year sensation Amon-Ra St. Brown—who leads the team with 253 yards and three touchdowns on 23 receptions—and a rising star at running back in D’Andre Swift.

Goff could post higher point totals in the coming weeks if the Lions’ rushing attack gets stymied. Five of Detroit’s 12 total touchdowns, including two of the team’s three TDs in Week 3, have come on the ground, tying the club for the second-most rushing scores in 2022.

Considering the Lions defense is still a work in progress—Detroit is giving up the fifth-most yards per game and has conceded the most points in the league through three weeks—it's somewhat likely that Goff finds himself involved in plenty of shootouts this season.

Fantasy managers who are disappointed with their drafted QB, such as those who have been relying on Russell Wilson or Tom Brady, or simply want to prepare for upcoming byes in Week 6 should put a waiver claim in for Goff.