LIV Golf Reportedly Nearing Contract to Buy Air Time for Tournaments on Fox Sports

Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images

LIV Golf is reportedly nearing a television deal with Fox Sports to broadcast its tournaments on FS1.

According to Eamon Lynch of Golfweek, an agreement between LIV Golf and Fox is close, but it has yet to be finalized.

If the deal happens, it will see LIV pay Fox Sports for airtime rather than Fox paying LIV a rights fee, which typically doesn't happen in sports. LIV Golf would reportedly also be responsible for production and ad sales related to its tournaments.

Although LIV reportedly asked for a guaranteed time slot on network TV and a rights fee for the second year of any deal, that proposal was rejected by Fox.

Until this point, viewers have only been able to watch LIV Golf's events streaming on YouTube or the LIV Golf website, which has perhaps capped its growth and prevented it from reaching the widest possible audience.

Still, LIV has been hugely impactful in the golf world, primarily because of its penchant for poaching big-name golfers from the PGA Tour.

Many notable players have made the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson.

It can be argued that the biggest defection was that of world No. 3 Cameron Smith of Australia, who won a LIV tournament in Chicago this month.

LIV Golf, which is financially backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund, has been able to lure high-profile golfers thanks to large guaranteed contracts, massive tournament purses, a lighter schedule and shorter tournaments that last 54 holes rather than the traditional 72.

Only three tournaments remain on LIV Golf's 2022 schedule. All of them will be held in October with Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Miami as the hosts.

It is reportedly unclear if the deal with Fox would include the final three tournaments of 2022, or if LIV Golf wouldn't begin airing on FS1 until next year.