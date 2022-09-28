X

    Yankees-Dodgers 'An Uncivil War': Best Fan Tweets and Memes from ESPN Documentary

    Doric SamSeptember 28, 2022

    ESPN Films' latest documentary, Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War, made its debut Tuesday night, and it was met with good reviews on social media.

    The film detailed the rivalry between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers when they met in back-to-back World Series in 1977 and 1978. Many baseball legends were covered prominently throughout the documentary, including Reggie Jackson, Billy Martin, George Steinbrenner and Tommy Lasorda.

    Fans who tuned in took to Twitter to praise the documentary for its in-depth look at a unique era in MLB:

    Cedric Golden @CedGolden

    This Yankees-Dodgers documentary brings back a lot of childhood memories. The Reggie Jackson-Billy Martin feud was must-see TV back then.

    Derrick Slone @DerrickSlone

    This Yankees/Dodgers doc on <a href="https://twitter.com/espn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@espn</a> right now is 🔥. If Billy Martin had done Reggie Jackson today like he did in Boston in the summer of 1977 he would have been fired immediately and his career would have been over.

    Mark Harming @coacharming

    I turned on the TV and this Yankees Dodgers show is on. I had no intention of watching, but it sucked me in. Billy Martin, Reggie Jackson, Tommy Lasorda.<br>Man I remember being a kid watching those games!

    John ⬅️6️⃣➡️ Shabe @johndshabe

    An Uncivil War… 75% Yankees, 25% Dodgers, 100% Reggie

    WhoWasElwayBevin? @jsguitargeek

    Watching Reggie Jackson on <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPN3030?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPN3030</a> talk about racism in the country during his youth and professional life. <br><br>Just incredibly disgusting. Beyond f'g words.

    Matthew Titus @Titus88Titus

    This ESPN d0c Uncivil War on the 70's Dodgers/Yankees rivalry is great. They got some good stuff from a lot of the players. Especially Reggie.

    Q @qgnarc

    this yankees vs dodgers: uncivil war doc is phenomenal thus far

    Bull Ward @BullWard

    This Yankees Dodgers Uncivil War special on ESPN is pretty entertaining.

    Jeffrey Luke @JeffreyLuke

    ESPN’s “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” is excellent so far. Bringing back great memories.

    Gregg J. Montalto, MD, MPH 🤌🏽☮️ @GJMontalto

    Watching Uncivil War and reminiscing about my boyhood idol <a href="https://twitter.com/mroctober?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mroctober</a>. Those were the days.

    Joe Dapper @JoeDapps

    Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War documentary on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPN</a> is outstanding. Takes me back to a era of badeball I sorely miss...

    The film was directed by Fritz Mitchell, who also directed ESPN 30 for 30 films The Legend of Jimmy the Greek and Ghosts of Ole Miss.

    "It was a fun challenge to tell the story of baseball’s most traditional rivalry and to document the Dodgers and Yankees on their inevitable collision course through a two-year period," Mitchell said. "I’m old enough to remember the summer of 1977, the blackout, the Son of Sam and Reggie Jackson’s three home runs, but I had forgotten about the turmoil of the Yankees and was unfamiliar with the Dodgers clubhouse angst. Both New York and Los Angeles were going through periods of profound change and despair. I found that the troubles of baseball’s free agency era mirrored those of society and the ‘me generation,’ a time that seems eerily similar to today."

    Actor Rob Lowe narrated the documentary, which featured interviews with many of the writers and reporters who covered the two teams at the time.

    But the true core of the film was the extensive set of interviews with those who were actually on the two teams. Jackson, Steve Garvey, Ron Guidry, Tommy John, Willie Randolph, Ron Cey, Graig Nettles, Steve Yeager, Mickey Rivers, Bucky Dent and Dusty Baker all opened up about their experiences during the intense rivalry.

    It appears there's a chance that the rivalry could be rekindled this year, as the Dodgers are considered the favorites to represent the National League in the World Series after reaching 100 wins faster than any other team this season. The Yankees clinched the AL East on Tuesday night and seem to be peaking at the right time after a midseason slump.

    The path through the playoffs will not be easy for either team, but if the Yankees and Dodgers advance to the World Series, the fiery rivalry would be reignited once again.

