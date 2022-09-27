NBA Rumors: Bucks Had Jerami Grant Trade Interest, Could Be Jae Crowder Landing Spot

Kate Frese/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.

"The Bucks will look though I bet," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys."

Crowder and the Suns mutually agreed the veteran forward would not participate in training camp while the team seeks trade options. The 32-year-old has been with the Suns the last two seasons and is heading into the final year of his contract.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported Crowder's trade request stemmed from a desire for a contract extension, which the Suns did not plan to offer. Phoenix also reportedly told Crowder he would not be part of the starting five or closing unit.

Crowder had started 109 of his 127 games in Phoenix. Cameron Johnson seems like a strong bet to step into the starting lineup in Crowder's place as the Suns look to increase their spacing. Dario Saric will also get extended time at the 4 after missing the entire 2021-22 season.

The Bucks don't offer much hope for Crowder as a starter, given the best player in basketball (Giannis Antetokounmpo) plays his position. It's possible that Milwaukee would open the season playing big with Crowder at the 3, but that will only be a temporary solution until Khris Middleton returns from his wrist injury.

As it stands, Crowder seems to be heading toward a different stage in his career and doesn't appear accepting of his new standing. If Crowder wants to play for a contender, the options for him getting a starter-size workload are few and far between.