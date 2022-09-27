Carson Wentz Is 'Going to Bounce Back' amid Struggles, Says Commanders HC Ron Rivera

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off his worst outing of the season in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he hasn't lost the confidence of his head coach.

Ron Rivera said he fully believes Wentz will be able to put his disappointing performance behind him.

"I'm not worried about Carson. Carson's going to bounce back," Rivera told NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay. "He's a very resilient young man."

The Commanders fell to 1-2 this season after their 24-8 loss against the Eagles. Wentz finished with 211 yards on 25-of-43 passing with no touchdowns, no interceptions and two fumbles, one of which was lost. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Wentz was sacked nine times and sustained 17 hits on Sunday.

Rivera was especially impressed with how the 29-year-old signal-caller shouldered the blame for the loss.

"I loved his press conference, accepting responsibility," Rivera said. "And he put it on himself and he tried to make sure everybody understood that this is a team game—we’re all culpable. And I don’t disagree with him. We are all culpable, myself included."

Wentz is in his first season in Washington after being acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in March. He had solid showings in his first two games, including leading the Commanders to a fourth-quarter comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

Through three games, Wentz has thrown for 861 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 63.1 percent of his passes. However, he's been sacked 15 times, tied for the league-high with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Rivera said the team is aware that there are multiple mistakes that need to be addressed.

"But there is a sense of urgency. There is a 'gotta have it,' a 'gotta go out and get it done' type of mentality," he said. "It was the same thing last week. We wanted it. We worked to do it, and we’re going to do it every week that way. It’s just sometimes, it doesn’t work your way."

The Commanders will try to end their two-game skid when they face the Dallas Cowboys in another NFC East showdown on Sunday.