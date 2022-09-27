Ben Simmons 'Looked Great' in Nets Practice, per Nash: 'Getting Better Every Week'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is encouraged by Ben Simmons' progress as the three-time All-Star ramps up for the 2022-23 campaign after missing all of last year.

"Ben looked great," Nash told reporters. "Ben’s been doing really well. He’s put in the time this summer. He’s continually getting better every week."

The Nets acquired Simmons on Feb. 10 from the Philadelphia 76ers. He did not play with the 76ers due to a holdout and to focus on his mental health.

Simmons suffered a herniated disk in his lower back and did not play with the Nets last season. He underwent a microdiscectomy procedure in May.

Simmons told reporters Monday that the current goal is to be ready when the Nets' season starts.

Brooklyn begins the season Oct. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Nets will be led by a big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Simmons, who averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in his last full season in the league (2020-21).

Brooklyn is looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign that saw the team finish seventh in the Eastern Conference and lose in the first round to the eventual East champion Boston Celtics.