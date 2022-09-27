Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft

3 of 3

Tre Jones, PG, San Antonio Spurs

With Dejounte Murray out of the Alamo City, the runway could be cleared for Jones to take flight.

He's an offensive caretaker who moves the basketball, doesn't turn it over and takes good shots. He didn't get a ton of opportunities last season, but during the 10 games in which he logged 30-plus minutes, he averaged 14.4 points on 50.9 percent shooting, 7.9 assists against 1.0 turnovers, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Kessler has a chance to take over Utah's now Rudy Gobert-less center spot, and if the rookie wins the starting gig, he could offer a mountain of production on the interior.

Kessler is a shot-blocking machine. Last season at Auburn, he averaged an absurd 4.6 blocks in just 25.6 minutes per game while also putting up 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds. He even fired 50 three-point attempts, and while he didn't make many (10), his willingness to shoot them could be helpful to fantasy managers if he ups his accuracy.

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets

While it's rarely (if ever) advisable comparing a second-year player to a two-time MVP, it's hard not to notice the similarities between Sengun and Nikola Jokic. That doesn't mean Sengun has superstardom in his future, but he could do a decent job of mirroring Jokic's production.

Last season, when Sengun was stuck behind Christian Wood, he used his 20.7 minutes of nightly floor time to tally 9.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 combined steals and blocks. That translates to per-36-minutes averages of 16.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.0 steals plus blocks, per Basketball Reference. With Christian Wood out of the way, Sengun might see that type of workload, and if he does, his numbers could erupt.

