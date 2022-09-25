Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge Sets Marathon World Record at 37 Years Old in Berlin

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images

Eliud Kipchoge continues to set the bar in long-distance running.

The 37-year-old Kenyan won the Berlin Marathon with a final time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 9 seconds on Sunday. He set a new world record in the process, besting the mark (2:01:39) he set in the 2018 Berlin Marathon.

"My legs and my body still feel young," Kipchoge told reporters. "But the most important thing is my mind, and that also feels fresh and young. I'm so happy to break the world record."

The two-time Olympic gold medalist thought he could've posted an even better time as well, explaining he "went too fast" in the first half of the marathon.

Kipchoge initially claimed the world record from countryman Dennis Kimetto, who crossed the finish line at the 2014 Berlin Marathon in 2:02:57. A Kenyan has held the fastest marathon time since 2011.

Assuming he competes in the 2023 Berlin Marathon, Kipchoge can make another form of history. A fifth win would most him past Haile Gebrselassie for the most all-time in the event.