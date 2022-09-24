Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win.

The late turnover proved to be the difference, but Texas wouldn't have been in position to win without another great game from Robinson.

The potential future NFL star has gained over 100 total yards in each of his four regular-season matchups thus far, and he was coming off a 202-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 41-20 win over UTSA.

He kept rolling Saturday, gaining 101 rushing yards on just 16 carries. He's now rushed 67 times for 412 yards and seven scores in addition to eight receptions for 154 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Needless to say, many people on college football Twitter were impressed with his efforts.

Some fans were even clamoring for him to get Heisman hype.

However, the game ended disastrously for Robinson and the Longhorns because of the fumble, which is a very rare occurrence.

Still, Robinson certainly has his backers despite the turnover.

Robinson and the Longhorns will look to bounce back Saturday against West Virginia.