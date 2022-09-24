X

    Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 24, 2022

    Josh Hedges/Getty Images

    Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday.

    Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win.

    The late turnover proved to be the difference, but Texas wouldn't have been in position to win without another great game from Robinson.

    The potential future NFL star has gained over 100 total yards in each of his four regular-season matchups thus far, and he was coming off a 202-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 41-20 win over UTSA.

    He kept rolling Saturday, gaining 101 rushing yards on just 16 carries. He's now rushed 67 times for 412 yards and seven scores in addition to eight receptions for 154 receiving yards and one touchdown.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Bijan Robinson has eight touchdowns from scrimmage this season, tied for the most by a Texas player through four games since Cedric Benson in 2004. <a href="https://t.co/62YD6Wk7jN">pic.twitter.com/62YD6Wk7jN</a>

    Needless to say, many people on college football Twitter were impressed with his efforts.

    Matt Hinton @MattRHinton

    not exactly breaking news but Bijan Robinson is the best RB in the country by a huge margin

    Landry Locker @LandryLocker

    Don’t overthink it. Bijan Robinson is a 1st rounder and if all the teams overthink it early in the draft he’s going to end up on a good squad and it’s going to be cheating.

    Eddy Hollywood @SteadyE69

    Bijan Robinson. More horsepower than a Hellcat Charger.

    Ari Alexander @AriA1exander

    Bijan Robinson is the best player in college football.

    Matthew Bruening @SportsfanaticMB

    Bijan Robinson is like watching poetry in motion. No wasted effort, incredible vision. He’s special man.

    Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube

    Watching Bijan Robinson is like seeing one guy at full speed vs everyone else playing in slow motion

    Ari Alexander @AriA1exander

    Bijan Robinson makes every run look unbelievably easy, like he's not trying.<br><br>And then goes untouched into the endzone.<br><br>Like I said, he starts in the NFL tomorrow.

    Some fans were even clamoring for him to get Heisman hype.

    Tony @tonylarson10

    I don’t understand how the hell Bijan Robinson isn’t in Heisman conversation. He’s arguably the best RB in the country

    Brock Mankin @BrockMankin12

    Bijan Robinson should be in Heisman talks

    LC @laurencowling_

    I REPEAT, BIJAN ROBINSON FOR HEISMAN!!! <a href="https://t.co/xhfXRksKKe">https://t.co/xhfXRksKKe</a>

    However, the game ended disastrously for Robinson and the Longhorns because of the fumble, which is a very rare occurrence.

    Noah Gross @noah_gross27

    That's Bijan Robinson's first fumble this season.<br><br>Only fumbled in one game last season.

    Still, Robinson certainly has his backers despite the turnover.

    Cedric Golden @CedGolden

    I'm riding with Bijan Robinson all day Saturday and eventually twice on Sunday. The guy rarely fumbles. Tough loss for the Horns in the last game at Jones. Tech earned it.

    Jason Cowboysfan @JasonCowboysMan

    i better not see any Bijan Robinson slander period <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    Robinson and the Longhorns will look to bounce back Saturday against West Virginia.

