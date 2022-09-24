Titans' Taylor Lewan Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season with Knee Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Monday during his team's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

The news was announced on the Twitter account for Bussin' With the Boys, a Barstool Sports podcast featuring Lewan and his ex-teammate, free-agent linebacker Will Compton.

Lewan, 31, is a three-time Pro Bowler who has been with the Titans for his entire nine-year NFL career.

Lewan's great career with the Titans could very well be over now. He signed a five-year, $80 million extension ($50 million guaranteed) that began in 2019 and runs through 2023, but the Titans can release Lewan without any cap penalty next offseason and save nearly $15 million on the cap as well.

The former Michigan star's time in Tennessee was ultimately a great success. He notably served as an instrumental part of the team's turnaround after the Titans went 5-27 in 2014 and 2015.

The Titans have sported winning records ever since 2016, and their six-year span from 2016-2021 includes a 2019 AFC Championship Game appearances and a pair of AFC South titles.

Lewan also helped pave running paths for star running back Derrick Henry, who led the league in rushing in 2019 and 2020 and finished with 2,027 rushing yards in the latter year.

As far as this season goes, the onus is now on Dennis Daley to step in at left tackle. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel already told reporters Friday that Daley will replace Lewan when Tennessee hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.