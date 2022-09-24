Roger Federer Reflects on 'Perfect Journey' After Final Match with Rafael Nadal

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Roger Federer's professional tennis career is over after he and Rafael Nadal fell in a Laver Cup doubles match to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in London on Friday evening.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles title winner, who announced his impending retirement Sept. 15, spoke on the court post-match and referenced his "perfect journey" in the sport.

Federer's remarkable resume includes eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open wins, five U.S. Open victories and the 2009 French Open crown. He also won gold in doubles during the 2008 Olympic Games in London.

The ATP ranked Federer at the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world for 310 weeks, including 237 consecutive weeks at one juncture. Federer was the world's No. 1 player at the end of the year five times.

The 41-year-old turned professional in 1998. Five years later, he won his first major at Wimbledon. That set off a dominant six-year stretch in which Federer won 14 majors from 2004-2009. He won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2004, 2006 and 2007 and made the French Open finals in the latter two years.

Federer's run of consistent major wins ended in 2010 after the Australian Open, but he enjoyed a great second act in 2017 and 2018 when he won the Australian Open twice and the 2017 Wimbledon. He also made the 2019 Wimbledon finals at the age of 38.

Federer's career is now over, but he will always stand as one of the game's greatest all-time players. He was the king of tennis for much of the 2000s, and now, the legend's career has come to a graceful close.