Why Each Top MLB World Series Contender Could Lose in 2022 Playoffs

Don't worry about trying to slug through the final couple of weeks of the MLB regular season.

Playoffs are around the corner, and we should have a good feel for who the top contenders will be in October.

The NL East race is still compelling, with the New York Mets clinging to a narrow lead over Atlanta.

The wild-card races are not quite as interesting, but we can't rule out the Milwaukee Brewers, as tempting as it may be.

For this exercise, we're going to look at each top World Series contender and find reasons why they could lose in the 2022 playoffs.