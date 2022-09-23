Protester Lights Arm on Fire on Court During 2022 Laver Cup Match

GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

A climate-change protester ran onto the court and lit their own arm on fire during a match at the 2022 Laver Cup in London on Friday.

Warning: The following image could be distressing to some readers.

According to Stuart Fraser of the Sunday Times, the protester was wearing a shirt that read, "End UK private jets," in an effort to bring awareness to the effect of air travel on climate change.

The incident occurred during a singles match between Team Europe's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Team World's Diego Schwartzman, causing the contest to be temporarily halted.

The match eventually resumed, and Tsitsipas made short work of Schwartzman, scoring a 6-2, 6-1, victory.

That win gave the heavily favored Team Europe a 2-0 lead overall after Norway's Casper Ruud defeated American Jack Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-7, earlier in the day.

Two more matches are on tap Friday with Britain's Andy Murray facing Australia's Alex de Minaur in a singles match, followed by the doubles team of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer against Sock and Frances Tiafoe in Federer's final match of his career.

This year marks the fifth Laver Cup since its inception in 2017, and Team Europe is looking to move to a perfect 5-0. Last year marked the most dominant performance to date—a 14-1 win in Boston.

The 2022 Laver Cup will run through Sunday, with every match taking place at the O2 Arena in London.