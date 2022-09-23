Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis from September 22

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The rivalry between Brian Myers and Bhupinder Gujjar, over who the rightful Digital Media champion is, culminated Thursday night on AXS TV with a high-stakes Ladder Match.

Myers seized control early by blocking his opponent's Gargoyle Spear. Later, he thwarted another attempt at the move, utilizing a well-placed ladder to absorb the blow instead of crashing into the mat.

Gujjar, his face bloodied following what appeared to be a broken nose, showed guts and determination as he fought through his veteran opponent's determined attack. It was for naught, though, as Myers taped his feet to a ladder, preventing him from advancing up it.

The self-proclaimed "Most Professional Wrestler" did just that, though, and retrieved the title for the win.

This was a strong opener that proved Gujjar's toughness. A young, blue-chip athlete, he survived what looked to be a nasty gash or broken nose, not to mention a powerbomb on a ladder that had to have driven the air out of him, and remained in the fight all the way to the tainted finish that saw him robbed of victory by a cerebral, underhanded Myers.

This appears to have settled the rivalry, but it would not be surprising if Gujjar still managed to take the title from Myers. That, or he undergoes a heel turn based solely out of mountain frustration.

Result

Myers defeated Gujjar

Grade

B

Top Moments