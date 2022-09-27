Every WNBA Team's Biggest Need Heading into 2023

1 of 12

The Las Vegas Aces during their championship parade. (David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images)

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces will begin a quest to do what no WNBA franchise has done since 2002: Run it all the way back for back-to-back titles.

The Chicago Sky tried their best this past season, but could the Aces be in an even better position? Las Vegas has nine of its 12 players from 2022 signed for 2023, including its core of MVP and DPOY A'ja Wilson, Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, MIP Jackie Young, Dearica Hamby and Kelsey Plum.

Credit is due to Aces general manager Natalie Williams, who re-signed Gray, Hamby and Plum in the middle of the 2022 season to contract extensions through 2024.

"We're gonna celebrate this one, but the goal is to be a dynasty," Plum said.

Becoming a dynasty doesn't necessarily mean earning back-to-back championships, as the Minnesota Lynx amassed four championships from 2011-17 without winning in back-to-back seasons. But the energy oozing out of the Aces in the locker room after the title-clinching victory and during their championship parade says they intend to be back in the Finals.

While the Aces' shot-creation trio of Gray, Young and Plum in addition to Wilson was close to unguardable in the postseason, expect others teams to figure out counters. With around $138,804 of salary-cap space left for 2023, the Aces should be on the lookout for a versatile forward or wing who isn't as limited as Kiah Stokes.

While Stokes impacted the Aces positively on the defensive end in both the regular and postseason, per PBP Stats, defenses would often help off her, and she'd struggle to capitalize.

Also, Hamby struggled toward the end of the regular season and was out with a knee injury for the majority of the postseason. During the Aces' championship parade, the two-time Sixth Player of the Year announced she was pregnant with her second child. Will Hamby be ready for the beginning of 2023?