Top Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Skylar-Diggins Smith

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It doesn't look like the drama in Phoenix will subside anytime soon.

A Wednesday report from The Next and The IX’s Howard Megdal suggested that the Phoenix Mercury have been “shopping” five-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith to multiple teams.

This comes following a laundry list of unfavorable situations this season, of which Diggins-Smith has been at the center. It began with a heated exchange that took place between Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi on May 17.

The tension continued when Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard proclaimed that the All-Star Game wouldn’t be an All-Star Game without Taurasi but didn’t acknowledge the two Phoenix players who will be honored, including Diggins-Smith and the wrongfully detained Brittney Griner.

Diggins-Smith’s response was to tweet a clown emoji, which has since been deleted, above her coach’s statement. She communicated quite clearly that she felt blatantly disrespected by Nygaard.

The coach publicly apologized to Diggins-Smith, but did she privately? During the final seconds of Mercury’s July 4 game against the Sparks, Nygaard designed a play for Taurasi rather than for Diggins-Smith to try to win the game. The latter led the team with 22 points.

Now that it is clear the Mercury have interest in trading their best player, which teams have the cap space and trade capital to complete a deal? And which teams have a serious need for Diggins-Smith, who’s still in her prime at 31 years old and has one more year on her supermax contract?