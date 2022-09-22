Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'I'd Walk to NY' to Have QB Controversy Between Prescott, Rush

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he would "of course" welcome a quarterback controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

"That means we'd won," Jones said. "If he comes in and plays as well as Prescott played ... I'd walk to New York to get that."

Rush is preparing to make his second straight start Monday against the New York Giants after leading the Cowboys to victory in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It comes as Prescott recovers from thumb surgery after suffering an injury in Week 1.

Prescott was initially expected to miss six to eight weeks because of the injury, although Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said this week the quarterback could be back by Week 4 or 5.

The two-time Pro Bowler has been the team's undisputed starter since he won the job his rookie year in 2016. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in 2021, ensuring his status as the face of the franchise.

It would take quite a bit for anyone to win the starting job from someone making $40 million per year.

This means if there is a quarterback controversy, Rush will have played well enough to at least get the media and fans buzzing. That would certainly represent a win-win scenario for Jones and the Cowboys.

Dallas has showed plenty of faith in Rush, signing him after he went undrafted in 2017 while keeping him in the organization for multiple years across two stints. He made his first start in 2021 and threw two touchdown passes in a win over the Minnesota Vikings.

After leading Dallas to a 20-17 win over Cincinnati last week, Rush has the chance to add to his resume with a battle against the divisional rival Giants.

Prescott has enough guaranteed money on his contract that he's not going anywhere until at least after the 2023 season, but Rush is getting his chance to shine.

Of course, running back Ezekiel Elliott doesn't believe Jones' comments were serious.

"He want y'all to be clicking and listening, too," Elliott said of Jones, per ESPN's Ed Werder. "It's all marketing. It's all marketing."