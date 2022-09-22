Aaron Judge HR Prop Bets See Surge in Betting Interest as Yankees Star Nears Record

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one home run away from tying Roger Maris' all-time American League single-season record of 61 homers, and interest in betting on props has skyrocketed as he approaches the mark.

"Nearly nine times as much money was bet on Judge to hit a home run Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates as was bet on any other player offered at Caesars Sportsbook," per ESPN's David Purdum. "BetMGM reported there were more bets on Judge's home run prop odds than there were on the outcome of the Pirates-Yankees game."

Judge didn't hit a home run to tie Maris' 61-year-old record, but he has +195 odds ($100 bet to win $295) to do so Thursday at Yankee Stadium against the Boston Red Sox, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Right-hander Michael Wacha will get the start against the Bronx Bombers.

According to Purdum, DraftKings' most popular player prop Thursday is Judge hitting a home run, and in comparison to other players, interest in Judge hitting homers is far greater than other league stars.

"In September at sportsbook PointsBet, Judge has attracted over 13 percent of all home run wagers," Purdum wrote. "That's four times as many bets as the second- and third-most wagered players—Paul Goldschmidt and Shohei Ohtani—have attracted combined, according to PointsBet."

Judge has posted 60 home runs, 128 RBI, a .317 batting average and a 1.126 OPS en route to leading the 90-58 Yankees to a 6.5-game lead in the American League East. He has 14 more games to eclipse Maris' record, beginning Thursday with a four-game homestand against the Red Sox.

