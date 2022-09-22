Roger Federer to Play Doubles with Rafael Nadal in Final Match Before Retirement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Roger Federer got his wish: His final official match will be played alongside longtime friendly rival Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Laver Cup on Friday.

The tournament pairings were announced Thursday, with the two tennis icons set to play for Team Europe against the Team World tandem of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in doubles. Federer, who confirmed his retirement after this week's event, said Wednesday he was hoping to team with Nadal.

"Of course, no doubt," Federer told reporters. "I think it could be quite a unique situation, if it were to happen. For as long as we battled together, having had always this respect for one another, our families, coaching teams, for us as well to go through a career we both have had, come out the other side and have a nice relationship, is maybe a great message to tennis and beyond. For that reason, it would be great, I don't know if it will happen, but it would be great."

