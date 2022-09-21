Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Retire from International Play After World Cup, Eyes Euro '24

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo plans to continue his international career with Portugal beyond the 2022 World Cup.

"It has been a long road, but I would like to say that my road is not over yet," Ronaldo said Tuesday, per Adriana Garcia of ESPN.

The 37-year-old is the all-time men's leading scorer in international play, tallying 117 goals in 189 appearances. He helped the team win the European championship in 2016 and plans to play again at Euro 2024.

"I hope to be part of the Federation for a few more years," he added. "I still feel motivated; my ambition is high. I'm in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup and the European too; I'm going to assume that right away."

Ronaldo is one of the most accomplished athletes of all time with five Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Or honors, although he has certainly slowed down over the past year.

The veteran now comes off the bench for Manchester United and has no goals or assists through six league matches (one start).

Despite his struggles at the club level, Ronaldo remains invaluable for Portugal. The forward led the squad to the 2019 UEFA Nations League title, and he started nine of 10 matches during World Cup qualifying, scoring a team-high six goals.

The squad now heads to Qatar as part of Group H along with Uruguay, Ghana and Korea Republic.

No matter what happens, Ronaldo plans to be back with the team during the next international break preparing for Euro 2024 qualifying, which is set to begin in March 2023.