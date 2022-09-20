Former WNBA All-Time Scoring Leader Tina Thompson Hired as Scout by Trail Blazers

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

WNBA legend Tina Thompson has been hired by the Portland Trail Blazers as a team scout.

Thompson spent 17 seasons in the WNBA playing for the Houston Comets, Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm from 1997-2013. She won four WNBA titles, was an All-Star nine times and earned three All-WNBA First Team selections.

The 1997 first overall pick averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 41.8 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from deep in 496 career games. She retired after the 2013 season.

At the time she retired, Thompson was the WNBA's all-time scoring leader. However, Diana Taurasi, who just completed her 18th WNBA season, claimed that record from her in 2017.

The 47-year-old was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 and was also named head coach of the University of Virginia women’s basketball team the same year. She coached the Cavaliers from 2018-22, leading the team to a 30-63 record before being fired.

Thompson also won Olympic gold with Team USA at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics.