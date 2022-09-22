Predicting Every NBA Team's Starting Lineup and Top Reserve This Season

0 of 30

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA training camps open everywhere over the next week, with plenty of players looking to secure their spots in opening lineups.

With so many big names changing teams this offseason (Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert, Jalen Brunson, Christian Wood, Collin Sexton, Jerami Grant, etc.), we could see a lot of shake-ups in a number of franchises' starting fives.

While a lot of these names haven't been chiseled in stone just yet, here's how all 30 teams' starting lineups project to look, including the leading candidate for sixth man.

Note: New additions to the team will be italicized.