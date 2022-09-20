Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Praised as NFL's Top QB-WR Combo as Bills Rout Titans on MNF

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The NFL schedule-makers seemingly did the Buffalo Bills no favors with early matchups against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

It turns out, that doesn't really matter when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the roster.

Buffalo's dynamic duo led it to a dominant 41-7 victory over the Titans in Monday's AFC showdown, improving the team's record to 2-0 despite the daunting start to the season. The Bills looked every bit the part of Super Bowl contenders with Allen going 26-of-38 for 317 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Diggs added 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the pair earned nothing but praise on social media:

The Bills wasted no time setting the tone, with fullback Reggie Gilliam capping off the game's first drive with a touchdown catch. It was time for Allen and Diggs to take over from there, and the quarterback scrambled away from pressure and found his go-to receiver for another touchdown to open a two-score lead shortly before halftime.

That combo was just getting started and broke it open in the third quarter with two more touchdown strikes, one of which came on a 46-yard deep ball.

Diggs figured to draw the majority of the defensive attention with Gabe Davis sidelined because of an ankle injury, but Tennessee's secondary still had no chance against the two-time Pro Bowler's ability to blow past defenders and come down with contested catches.

It isn't difficult to envision this duo putting up monster numbers all the way to the Lombardi Trophy, and they will look to keep things rolling in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

