    Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Praised as NFL's Top QB-WR Combo as Bills Rout Titans on MNF

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 20, 2022

    The NFL schedule-makers seemingly did the Buffalo Bills no favors with early matchups against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans.

    It turns out, that doesn't really matter when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the roster.

    Buffalo's dynamic duo led it to a dominant 41-7 victory over the Titans in Monday's AFC showdown, improving the team's record to 2-0 despite the daunting start to the season. The Bills looked every bit the part of Super Bowl contenders with Allen going 26-of-38 for 317 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

    Diggs added 12 catches for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the pair earned nothing but praise on social media:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Allen to Diggs 🎯<br><br>It’s too easy for Buffalo <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/WWlSHsVJIk">pic.twitter.com/WWlSHsVJIk</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    ALLEN AND DIGGS CAN’T BE STOPPED 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/y5YZpesHN6">pic.twitter.com/y5YZpesHN6</a>

    NFL @NFL

    ONE. TWO. THREE TDs FOR <a href="https://twitter.com/stefondiggs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@STEFONDIGGS</a>.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsBUF</a> on ESPN<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/j1VWc0P4Rm">https://t.co/j1VWc0P4Rm</a> <a href="https://t.co/rg6tF4ntdS">pic.twitter.com/rg6tF4ntdS</a>

    Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi

    Right now, there is no better QB to WR combo. Allen to Diggs. All day, every day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    Allen &amp; Diggs connection is crazy

    Maryland Football @TerpsFootball

    Stefon Diggs in every primetime game <a href="https://t.co/9iCE5afCp4">pic.twitter.com/9iCE5afCp4</a>

    Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis

    Josh Allen with an absolutely perfect ball to Stefon Diggs and the rest of the NFL should be very afraid of this Bills team.

    Maddy Glab @MadGlab

    JOSH ALLEN AND STEFON DIGGS CAN'T BE TOUCHED

    Jeremy White @JeremyWGR

    When the Titans consistently single up Diggs <a href="https://t.co/Rh1kInEPTs">pic.twitter.com/Rh1kInEPTs</a>

    Bruce Nolan @BruceExclusive

    Stefon Diggs is dangerous…<br><br>…at any part of the field…<br><br>…against any coverage…<br><br>…with any route concept…<br><br>…against any corner.

    Jenna Cottrell @JennaCottrell

    josh allen 🚀stefon diggs TD <a href="https://t.co/m7R0kPPiDR">pic.twitter.com/m7R0kPPiDR</a>

    Dianna Russini @diannaESPN

    Josh Allen makes it look soooooooo easy

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    Josh Allen. NFL QB1.

    Michele Steele @MicheleSteele

    Diggs running out of TD celebrations at this point

    The Bills wasted no time setting the tone, with fullback Reggie Gilliam capping off the game's first drive with a touchdown catch. It was time for Allen and Diggs to take over from there, and the quarterback scrambled away from pressure and found his go-to receiver for another touchdown to open a two-score lead shortly before halftime.

    That combo was just getting started and broke it open in the third quarter with two more touchdown strikes, one of which came on a 46-yard deep ball.

    Diggs figured to draw the majority of the defensive attention with Gabe Davis sidelined because of an ankle injury, but Tennessee's secondary still had no chance against the two-time Pro Bowler's ability to blow past defenders and come down with contested catches.

    It isn't difficult to envision this duo putting up monster numbers all the way to the Lombardi Trophy, and they will look to keep things rolling in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

