Mets, Dodgers, Yankees Among Record-Tying 6 Teams to Pay Luxury Tax for 2022 Season

G Fiume/Getty Images

A record-tying six teams will pay the Major League Baseball luxury tax for the 2022 campaign.

Ronald Blum of the Associated Press reported the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres are all in line to pay the penalty for their payrolls, tying the mark of six teams set in 2016.

The Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers all paid the penalty that year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

