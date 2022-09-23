Power Ranking Every NBA Franchise Over the Past 5 Years

0 of 30

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

In the NBA, five years is an eternity.

It's roughly the average career span of a player, and it's long enough that franchises can shift completely from rebuilding to contending or vice versa.

Plenty has changed in the Association over the past five seasons, but some teams have navigated this time span better than others. A lot better in some cases.

Since these power rankings aren't vulnerable to the recency bias that often plays a massive role in in-season rankings, we can leave subjectivity on the sideline and let the numbers do the talking.

Three statistical marks tell the tale here: winning percentage, net rating and playoff series wins, which we'll label as playoff points (one point for each round, five extra for a title). The first two categories are given the same weight, while the playoff success portion carries double.

The average ranking in all three categories determines the order. While this leaves no room for nuance—like success in drafting and trades or differing organizational goals—it ultimately pins the focus solely on performance.



With those parameters in place, let the ranking commence.

