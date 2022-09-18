Glazer: Saints QB Jameis Winston Has 4 Fractures in Back; No Risk of Further Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is set to play Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with four fractures in his back, per Fox's Jay Glazer.

Winston is in "a lot of pain" and will be wearing extra padding to protect the area, Glazer added. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com also noted the veteran signal-caller has been in pain "all week."

