TMZ: MLB Icon Jackie Robinson's Used Dodgers Glove Could Sell for $750K at Auction

AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, File

A Wilson glove worn by Jackie Robinson during the 1955-56 season is up for auction at Goldin and could sell for as much as $750,000, per TMZ Sports.

Per Goldin: "This is only one of two Jackie Robinson-used gloves authenticated by PSA/DNA in their database. This offered glove, compared to the other authenticated glove by PSA/DNA, is in far superior condition. More importantly, this glove has the same '42' marking as other photographs of Robinson gloves."

The glove comes from the collection of Jack Semel, a longtime season-ticket holder for the Brooklyn Dodgers who had been gifted a number of mementos from players on the team, including Robinson, Gil Hodges, Roy Campanella and Pee Wee Reese.

Back in 2013, a glove reportedly worn by Robinson in the 1955 and 1956 World Series sold for $373,002.