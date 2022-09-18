Ranking the Best Matches of the WWE NXT Black and Gold Era Ahead of Reboot

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

NXT achieved success and notoriety from 2012 through 2021 under the banner of black and gold. It revolutionized the industry, introducing fans on a grand scale to the talent that had plied its craft around the world by bringing them under one umbrella and producing some of the best professional wrestling television and live events of the last decade.

Women's wrestling took center stage, competitors once thought of as being too small to headline events suddenly had a platform they could star on, and there was a certain reverence to the past, present and future of the industry.

The rebranding of NXT to 2.0, with a neon color scheme and change in tone and character, spelled the end of the brand as fans knew it.

The rise of Triple H to creative head of WWE meant that the brand he once oversaw and treated like his baby would have the opportunity to return to what it once was: destination viewing for fans of the sport of professional wrestling.

The September 13 episode of NXT went off the air with a graphic that seemingly returned the brand to its black and gold roots, creating excitement and intrigue for what comes next. Ahead of the perceived relaunch of the brand with the most passionate fans in the business, these are the 10 extraordinary matches that defined its first incarnation.