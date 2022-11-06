Edwin Díaz, Mets Reportedly Agree to Record 5-year, $102M Contract in MLB Free Agency

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Star reliever Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract to keep him in Flushing, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Passan noted the deal contains both an opt-out and a sixth-year option:

The news comes as little surprise after Díaz told reporters in July that he would love to remain with the Mets long-term.

"If they give me the chance, I’d love to stay here," Díaz said. "My family feels comfortable here in New York. I feel comfortable here with the team. I like my teammates.

"Looking forward to see if I can stay here."

Díaz pitched lights-out for the Mets in 2022, posting a 1.31 ERA, 0.839 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings across 61 appearances en route to his second career All-Star selection. He also recorded 32 saves in what was arguably his best season in Major League Baseball.

With the help of Díaz, the Mets finished tied for 1st in the NL East with a 101-61 record, though they earned only a wild-card berth after losing a tiebreaker to the Atlanta Braves.

New York fell to the San Diego Padres in the wild-card round.

The Puerto Rican began his major league career with the Seattle Mariners in 2016, finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting. He spent three seasons in Seattle, and his best year with the franchise came in 2018, when he posted a 1.96 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 124 strikeouts in 73.1 innings across 73 games.

Díaz earned his first All-Star selection in 2018, finished eighth in Cy Young voting, 18th in MVP voting and won the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year award.

The Mets acquired Díaz and Robinson Canó from the Mariners in December 2018 in exchange for Jay Bruce, Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn, Anthony Swarzak and Gerson Bautista.

That trade has paid dividends for the franchise, and now it will only continue to do so with Díaz locked up.