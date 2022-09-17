Troy Aikman: UCLA Attendance vs. Southern Alabama at Rose Bowl an 'Embarrassment'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The UCLA Bruins defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 32-31 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, with a last-minute field goal, but even the excitement of a win couldn't hide the fact that there was a lack of fans in the stands.

Former UCLA and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman called the emptiness of Rose Bowl Stadium "embarrassing" and also took a shot at how poorly the team played on Saturday despite the win.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of 30 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in a solid outing. However, the team had four penalties for 42 yards and turned the ball over twice.

Rose Bowl Stadium is an hour away from the UCLA campus, which diminishes the crowd and game-day atmosphere. If the school had a stadium on campus or even significantly closer to campus, maybe more fans would attend games.

The Bruins are 3-0 this season, but they have yet to face a ranked opponent and won't do so until they face No. 14 Utah next month. So Aikman does have a point saying that UCLA wouldn't fill a stadium closer to campus unless it plays better.