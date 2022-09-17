WOW Women of Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from Premiere

0 of 4

WOW premiered this week with a new look at its revamped show, roster/Credit: WOW Women of Wrestling

WOW Women of Wrestling made its return to television after a long hiatus and produced a show that looked to plant the seeds for the matches and stories that will define it in the weeks and months to come.

Headlined by an in-ring appearance by world champion The Beast, the show introduced fans to what they can expect from the promotion, owned by Lakers owner and president Jeanie Buss and GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) creator David McLane.

Completely different from any other wrestling show on television in all the best ways possible, the first broadcast was a fun exercise in character work and establishing stories whose individual match grades are not reflective of the overall quality of the production.

What went down and who emerged from the night's four matches victoriously?

Find out now with this recap of the premiere episode.