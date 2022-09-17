Lakers Rumors: Jeremy Lamb, Shabazz Muhammad Among Veterans to Work Out for LA

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have worked out several veteran free agents this summer, including Jeremy Lamb, Shabazz Muhammad, Dwayne Bacon and Miye Oni, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The news doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as the Lakers are looking to add depth and sign some players to minimum deals.

Here's a better look at L.A.'s current depth chart and why they could use some depth moving forward:

PG: Russell Westbrook, Dennis Schröder

SG: Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV

SF: LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr.

PF: Anthony Davis, Juan Toscano-Anderson

C: Thomas Bryant, Damian Jones, Wenyen Gabriel

Lamb, a shooting guard/small forward, spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings. He averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 56 games while shooting 38.3 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep.

The Houston Rockets selected Lamb 12th overall in the 2012 NBA draft. However, he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the James Harden deal and spent the first three seasons of his career with the franchise.

Lamb then spent four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before joining the Pacers. His best season came in 2018-19 when he averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 79 games with the Hornets.

Muhammad, a small forward/shooting guard, has not played in the NBA since the 2017-18 campaign. He was selected by the Utah Jazz 14th overall in the 2013 NBA draft before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with whom he spent the first four-and-a-half seasons of his career.

The 29-year-old also played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the 2017-18 season split between the Timberwolves and Bucks, Muhammad averaged 5.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 43 games.

Since leaving the NBA, Muhammad has played for the Shanxi Brave Dragons, Shenzhen Aviators, Grand Rapids Gold and more recently the San Miguel Beermen.

Bacon, a shooting guard, was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. However, he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Hornets before spending the 2020-21 campaign with the Orlando Magic.

In 72 games with the Magic in 2020-21, Bacon averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 28.5 percent from deep.

Bacon spent the 2021-22 campaign with AS Monaco Basket.

Oni, a shooting guard/small forward, spent the last three seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz. He only appeared in 80 career games for the franchise.