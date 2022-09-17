WWE's Logan Paul Issue, AEW's Wardlow About to Explode, More Friday Wrestling Takes

2 of 4

This week, Michael Cole made reference to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla during the match between Sami Zayn and Ricochet. That by itself might sound odd since WWE rarely acknowledges anything outside of its own history, but we have seen a steady shift in how that stuff has been handled ever since Triple H and Stephanie McMahon ascended to their current positions as head of creative and co-CEO respectively.

We saw footage of Drew McIntyre working for companies in Europe during the buildup to his Clash at the Castle match against Roman Reigns, and we have heard a few other smaller companies mentioned on commentary recently.

This trend may date back as far as The Royal Rumble, when management allowed Mickie James to use her Hardcore Country entrance music and carry the Impact Women's Championship to the ring for her appearance, and NXT UK has also been more willing to acknowledge certain European promotions in the past, but the frequency of this kind of stuff has definitely increased in recent months.

This suggests WWE finally understands that indie and international promotions are not taking business away from them. WWE is still the top dog in this fight and likely always will be, but that shouldn't stop the Superstars from being able to benefit from the popularity they built up outside of WWE.

If anything, people who don't like WWE are more likely to tune in on occasion if they know one of their favorite indie stars is going to be acknowledged for who they are before they got there. Licensing footage from these companies to use in video packages will allow WWE to give characters a richer backstory and expose young fans to more pro wrestling. It's a win-win for the entire industry.