X

    Fox Sports' Erin Andrews Says Her Driver Fell Asleep at the Wheel During Week 1 Trip

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 16, 2022

    Jason Mendez/WireImage

    Fox reporter Erin Andrews had an eventful trip to Green Bay ahead of her Week 1 assignment.

    On her podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, Andrews said she was on a conference call during her car ride from Chicago to Green Bay when she noticed her driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

    "I'm typing, headphones are working, we're good. I hear snoring," Andrews said (h/t Zach Koons of Sports Illustrated). "I know it's not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It's my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!"

    She said the car was traveling at 65 miles per hour, but they were fortunate enough to avoid a crash. It still affected the veteran television personality for the rest of the trip.

    "I have full-blown anxiety," Andrews said, describing the remainder of the car ride. "This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die."

    Andrews was preparing for her sitdown interview with Aaron Rodgers ahead of the Week 1 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Despite the drama on the road, she made it to her interview Friday and the game Sunday.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.