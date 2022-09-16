Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Projections for Players With Matchups We Love

1 of 3

Top 10

1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. TEN)

2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIN)

3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. MIA)

4. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. HOU)

5. Kyler Murray, ARI (at LV)

6. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. CHI)

7. Tom Brady, TB (at NO)

8. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. ATL)

9. Carson Wentz, WAS (at DET)

10. Joe Burrow, CIN (at DAL)

Matchup to Exploit: Carson Wentz at Detroit Lions



Wentz had some unsightly moments in his Commanders' debut, but it didn't keep him from putting up big numbers in the box score.

All told, he went 27-of-41 for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed six times for 12 yards.

That type of production can play any week, and Detroit could be the type of defense to yield another huge stat line. The Lions couldn't contain Jalen Hurts in Week 1 (243 passing yards, 90 rushing yards and a touchdown) and allowed the 11th-most fantasy points to the position last season, per Yahoo.



Projected stats: 260 passing yards, two touchdowns, 18 rushing yards

