Mets' Sandy Alderson to Step Down as President Once Search for Successor Is Over

G Fiume/Getty Images

The New York Mets are reportedly moving toward finding their next team president.

Andy Martino of SNY explained Sandy Alderson's contract expires at the end of the year and he never wanted to hold the position he took in 2020 for long. Therefore, the Mets have already started interviewing candidates to take his place even if "no hire is imminent."

While Alderson's contract expires at the end of December, he may stay in his president role if a process that "could easily stretch into next year" is still ongoing. What's more, he plans on remaining with the Mets in an advisory capacity even after there is a new president.

The franchise confirmed the timeline when it announced he would step down as president after a successor is found:

Martino reported New York has interviewed candidates with business backgrounds instead of baseball because the president oversees various aspects of the organization and not just the baseball part like a president of baseball operations would.

This is not Alderson's first stint with the Mets.

He was the general manager from 2010 until 2018, when he stepped down because of health concerns. New York went to the playoffs just twice during that stretch, although it advanced to the 2015 World Series before losing to the Kansas City Royals.

Alderson then returned to the Mets in 2020 in his current position and has helped build a contender that has led the National League East for much of the season and is currently a half-game ahead of the reigning champion Atlanta Braves.

Alderson has plenty of baseball experience outside of the Mets. He was the general manager of the Oakland Athletics from 1983 to 1997, the vice president of baseball operations for the league and then the CEO of the San Diego Padres from 2005 to 2009.