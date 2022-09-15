TMZ: Serena and Venus Williams' Childhood Home to Be Auctioned Off; Worth $1.42M

Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress

Any tennis fan with a cool million and change to spare will have the opportunity to own a house with a very famous place in the sport's history.

According to TMZ Sports, the childhood home of Serena and Venus Williams in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, is going up for auction in late September. The house has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and two tennis courts on a 10-plus-acre lot and is estimated to be worth approximately $1.42 million.

The Williams sisters lived there with their father, Richard, who helped them learn the game of tennis as they grew older. Their journey was chronicled in the movie King Richard, and they went on to become two of the greatest players in tennis history.

Serena Williams has been the focus of the tennis world of late after she wrote in Vogue in August that she was "evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me."

However, she pointed to Tom Brady's decision to retire and then unretire during an appearance on Good Morning America and suggested her tennis career may not be done.

"I mean, you never know," she said (h/t ESPN). "I've just been saying that I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend."

Being the house where a 23-time Grand Slam champion honed her game before her legendary career took off is quite the selling point as it approaches the auction block.