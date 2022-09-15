Dodgers' Trea Turner Says 'Everything Is in Play' for Him in MLB Free Agency

Trea Turner (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said he'll be willing to speak with any team once he hits the free-agent market after the 2022 MLB season.

Turner, who spent his first seven years with the Washington Nationals before getting traded to L.A. ahead of last year's trade deadline, said Wednesday he's not going to limit his potential suitors as he did prior to his move from the Nats, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

"I originally said that so I wouldn't necessarily get traded to certain places. I was trying to control as much as I could—because a lot of it was out of my control," Turner said. "Yeah, I’m an East Coast guy. But with free agency, you get a chance to pick and control it as much as you can in your entire career. I’m open to anything really. Everything is in play."

The 29-year-old infielder has quietly been one of MLB's best players since his breakout year with Washington in 2016. His 31.1 WAR since that season ranks 10th among all hitters, per FanGraphs.

He earned his second All-Star selection earlier this year as part of a season where he's compiled a .305/.350/.488 slash line with 20 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 140 games.

Turner said Wednesday he held discussions with the Dodgers before the campaign, but both sides decided to focus on the season after no serious progress was made in the initial talks.

"So we haven't talked since then," he said. "But I'm sure we'll be talking in a few weeks."

The Florida native, who helped lead the Nats to a World Series title in 2019, added his looming trip to free agency has been on his mind throughout the year.

"Yeah, I think this year mentally was definitely different, a little tougher," Turner said. "I feel like every day you've got something on the line—even though you really don't, but you do."

Barring a late extension with the Dodgers, Turner will be one of the most coveted players available in free agency, and he possesses some positional flexibility to further increase the number of clubs that may have an interest.

While he's primarily been a shortstop throughout his career, he's also played second base and center field. He's also athletic enough to play third base or a corner outfield spot if needed.

The more limiting factor will be on the financial side, as only a select number of teams will likely be able to afford the type of contract he's going to command. It's a short list headlined by the big-spending Dodgers and New York Mets.

That said, it sounds like Turner is at least willing to hear a pitch from any club, whether they're on the East Coast, West Coast or somewhere in between.