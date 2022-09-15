Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week.

Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy.

However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or simply to chase an early hot streak.

To help deep-leaguers navigate the waiver wire, we're spotlighting our favorite Week 2 deep sleeper—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at the three marquee positions.

