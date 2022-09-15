Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep LeaguesSeptember 15, 2022
Fantasy Football Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues
Week 1 of the NFL season was...well, exactly that: one week.
Overreacting to single-game outcomes can crush a fantasy football manager. This is not the time to dramatically rework your rankings and rethink your strategy.
However, this could be time for some minor reshuffling, either to plug some holes or simply to chase an early hot streak.
To help deep-leaguers navigate the waiver wire, we're spotlighting our favorite Week 2 deep sleeper—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at the three marquee positions.
QB: Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders (44 Percent Rostered)
Carson Wentz had some ugly moments in his Commanders' debut, none worse than throwing interceptions on consecutive throws in the fourth quarter.
Guess how much they hurt his fantasy output? Well, here's the list of players who produced more fantasy points in Week, per FantasyPros: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson. That's it.
That's because when Wentz wasn't frustrating the Washington faithful, he was thrilling it with an otherwise massive performance. He finished his outing by going 27-of-41 for 313 yards and four touchdown passes.
Expecting a repeat is probably asking too much, but he took advantage of a good matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, and he'll get another favorable draw in Week 2. That's when the Commanders lock horns with the Detroit Lions, who allowed 243 passing yards and 38 points in their opener.
RB: Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (47 Percent)
Khalil Herbert wasn't the most involved member of Chicago's backfield in Week 1, but he certainly seemed like the most dynamic.
His nine carries yielded 45 yards and a touchdown. David Montgomery, meanwhile, managed just 50 yards on 20 touches and never found the end zone.
If Chicago green-lights more usage for Herbert, he could become a fantasy asset.
Up next, Herbert and the Bears face a Green Bay Packers defense that just allowed Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison to rush for 126 yards on 28 carries.
WR: Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers (26 Percent)
The Chargers will be without top target Keenan Allen on Thursday night (hamstring), which could free Joshua Palmer for his first statistical outburst of the season.
Now, as you may have inferred, that means Palmer had a mostly sleepy debut. His three receptions yielded all of five yards, and he handled a single rush for four more. Obviously, you'd like a big-play specialist to turn four touches into more than nine yards.
Having said that, four touches isn't a bad level of involvement for someone who's a scoring threat any time he touches the ball. Plus, the Chargers had Allen for part of that contest and still tried to draw up five opportunities for Palmer—he was targeted four times—which bodes well for his chances to be further involved assuming he lines up as L.A.'s No. 2 wideout.
Last season, Palmer averaged better than 10 yards per touch and scored four times on just 33 receptions. He'll have chances to put on a show during what should be a shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs.