Every MLB Franchise's Most Heartbreaking Team Since 2000

Pablo Sandoval and Justin Verlander (AP Photo/Ezra Shaw)

Chicago White Sox: 2022



After making their first postseason appearance in more than a decade in 2020 and then winning 93 games and a division title last year, the White Sox entered the 2022 season looking like a sustainable contender on the rise. Instead, very little has gone right with the out-of-touch hand of 77-year-old Tony La Russa steering the ship, and because the team has hovered around .500 most of the year, it will take a strong finish to avoid missing the postseason.



Cleveland Guardians: 2016



Cleveland fans no doubt still flinch every time they hear the words "rain delay" after a 17-minute break in the action turned the tides in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. After the team battled back from down 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth to force extra innings, Mother Nature seemingly intervened and helped shift the momentum back to the Cubs as they plated two in the top of the 10th en route to an 8-7 victory and a long-awaited title.



Detroit Tigers: 2012



With a lethal starting rotation of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Rick Porcello and Doug Fister, and the one-two punch of Triple Crown winner Miguel Cabrera and Prince Fielder anchoring the offense, the Tigers were heavily favored over the San Francisco Giants in the 2012 World Series. However, a three-homer performance from Pablo Sandoval in Game 1 set the tone early, and the Giants went on to sweep the series, tossing shutouts in Games 2 and 3 before scoring an extra-inning clincher in Game 4.



Kansas City Royals: 2017

The 2017 season was truly the end of an era in Kansas City, as it was the last time Lorenzo Cain, Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas were teammates. The front office could have blown things up earlier knowing full well it couldn't afford to keep those veteran stars, but instead the team kept the core together for one final run. The Royals were in contention throughout the first half, but a 10-18 August proved to be a crushing blow.



Minnesota Twins: 2011

The Twins have lost 18 straight playoff games dating back to Game 1 of the 2004 ALDS, so there has been plenty of October heartbreak, but we're going with a group that fell miles short of expectations in 2011. After back-to-back division titles, the Twins went 63-99 to plummet to the bottom of the AL Central standings. It's not often you see a team win 31 fewer games than it did the previous year, and the Twins' 13-41 record over the final two months was next-level bad.

