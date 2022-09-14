Rory McIlroy Doubles Down on Stance That LIV Golfers Shouldn't Play in Ryder Cup

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy still believes that players who left for LIV Golf should not be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup.

"I have said it once, I've said it a hundred times: I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team," McIlroy said, per Andrew Dampf of the Associated Press.

McIlroy, who has been the most outspoken PGA Tour golfer against LIV Golf and players who have defected to the Saudi-backed league, also told reporters last week that he believes those professionals should not participate in the BMW PGA Championship.

The next Ryder Cup is scheduled to begin on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Rome.

McIlroy's opinion isn't a universal stance among players who stuck with the PGA Tour. Of note, 2022 U.S. Open winner Matthew Fitzpatrick would be open to having LIV Golf players aboard.

"I just want to win the Ryder Cup," Fitzpatrick said. "... I want the 11 best guys we can get. I'm not really too bothered about where they are going to come from."

The United States defeated Europe 19-9 in the last Ryder Cup, marking the first time either side had won by 10 or more points since 1975.

Henrik Stenson lost his Ryder Cup captaincy for the European side after joining LIV Golf. Luke Donald has since taken over and refrained from taking an official stance either way.

"Nothing that's really changed since I was appointed," Donald said. "We're still a little bit in limbo. We don't know what's going to happen with the lawsuit so I'm trying to not really put too much energy into it. Once we get a clearer picture, I can give you better answers."

LIV golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among those who are part of an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. LIV Golf has since added itself as a plaintiff in that suit. Per the AP, the lawsuit alleges that the PGA Tour "has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players."

For now, the PGA Tour is done for the season. LIV Golf continues its inaugural tour Friday in Sugar Grove, Illinois.