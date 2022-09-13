Packers' Aaron Rodgers Praises Justin Jefferson, Compares Vikings WR to Davante Adams

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers told Justin Jefferson he was the "best player in the game today" after the Minnesota Vikings wideout torched the Green Bay Packers for nine catches, 184 receiving yards and two scores in his team's 23-7 win.

On Tuesday, he continued to praise Jefferson during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

"I said he was the best player on the field, and I meant it. I didn't say that tongue in cheek. I've been a fan of his since I watched him in college. He's a dynamic player who is an excellent route-runner. I'm sure as any good player should do and would do, he's probably watched the best at his position over the last couple years. And that would be probably Davante Adams, because a lot of his release stuff looks pretty similar to 17. And, you know, he was the difference-maker, I think, for the entire game."

Jefferson appreciated Rodgers' on-field compliment.

"It means a lot coming from him, just being the type of player that he is," Jefferson told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "He's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, so to hear that from him definitely is a little confidence-booster."

The 23-year-old has continued to ascend up the wideout rankings in his young career, becoming one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL. Even his divisional rivals have to acknowledge as much at this point.