Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books.

More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign.

No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.

