Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsSeptember 13, 2022
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books.
More importantly, so is Week 1 of the 2022 fantasy football campaign.
No matter if you're celebrating a victory or feeling the sting of defeat, it's worth reminding yourself that the season goes on either way. So, now is as good of a time as any to turn the page and focus on Week 2, which we're doing here by breaking down our rankings and spotlighting players with favorable matchups at the four primary positions.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. TEN)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)
3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. MIA)
4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIN)
5. Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC)
6. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. HOU)
7. Kyler Murray, ARI (at LV)
8. Tom Brady, TB (at NO)
9. Joe Burrow, CIN (at DAL)
10. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at PHI)
Favorable Matchup: Kyler Murray at Las Vegas Raiders
It's never easy to know for certain when to start trusting a new season's stats, but if Week 1 was any indication, this could be a good year to trot out quarterbacks against the Raiders.
They were bulldozed by Justin Herbert to the tune of 26-of-34 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns. He was never sacked and only hit three times.
They could have just as much trouble corralling Murray, who started his season by throwing two touchdown passes and tallying 29 rushing yards on only five carries.
Running Back
Top 20
1. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at JAX)
2. Christian McCaffrey, CAR (at NYG)
3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at PHI)
4. Derrick Henry, TEN (at BUF)
5. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. CAR)
6. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC)
7. Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. NYJ)
8. Joe Mixon, CIN (at DAL)
9. D'Andre Swift, DET (vs. WAS)
10. Leonard Fournette, TB (at NO)
11. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB)
12. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. HOU)
13. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at DET)
14. Najee Harris, PIT (vs. NE)
15. Rashaad Penny, SEA (at SF)
16. James Conner, ARI (at LV)
17. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI)
18. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. CIN)
19. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. CHI)
20. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. ARI)
Favorable Matchup: Javonte Williams vs. Houston Texans
You don't want to skewer the Texans too much for being on the wrong side of Jonathan Taylor's latest eruption (31 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown). He'll make a ton of running defenses look silly this season.
However, Houston's trouble keeping running backs in check predates Taylor's monstrous effort. The Texans coughed up the fifth-most fantasy points to the position—the same as in Week 1—last season, per Yahoo Sports.
Javonte Williams did just about everything in Denver's season opener, beyond scoring a touchdown. His seven carries yielded 43 yards, while the 12 targets he received from new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson became 11 receptions for another 65 yards.
Wide Receiver
Top 20
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at PHI)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. ATL)
3. Davante Adams, LV (vs. ARI)
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. TEN)
5. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIN)
6. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at DAL)
7. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at JAX)
8. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BAL)
9. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. SEA)
10. Mike Evans, TB (at NO)
11. Mike Williams, LAC (at KC)1
12. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. HOU)
13. Marquise Brown, ARI (at LV)
14. Brandin Cooks, HOU (at DEN)
15. Gabriel Davis, BUF (vs. TEN)
16. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at DET)
17. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. CIN)
18. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at BAL)
19. Tee Higgins, CIN (at DAL)
20. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. WAS)
Favorable Matchup: Cooper Kupp vs. Atlanta Falcons
Last season, only four defenses allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than the Falcons, per Yahoo Sports. In Week 1, that number was sliced in half.
Despite tallying four sacks and eight quarterback hits, they couldn't make Jameis Winston uncomfortable. The sometimes erratic passer almost always found his mark, finishing his season opener with 23-of-34 passing for 269 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Seven of his nine passes to Jarvis Landry found their mark, as did all three of his throws to rookie Chris Olave.
How are the Falcons supposed to reverse this trend against the ridiculously productive Cooper Kupp? He picked up right where he left off in Week 1 with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a score.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. MIA)
3. Darren Waller, LV (vs. ARI)
4. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at LAR)
5. Dalton Schultz, DAL (vs. CIN)
6. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. TEN)
7. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIN)
8. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. WAS)
9. Zach Ertz, ARI (at LV)
10. Cole Kmet, CHI (at GB)
Favorable Matchup: Zach Ertz at Las Vegas Raiders
For all of the ways the Chargers can attack opposing defenses, their tight ends aren't the most obvious production sources.
Still, that didn't prevent Gerald Everett and Tre' McKitty combining for six receptions on eight targets for 78 yards and a score. That left the Raiders stomaching the fifth-most points to tight ends in Week 1, per Yahoo Sports, which is actually an improvement from last season, when they surrendered the fourth-most production to the spot.
In other words, this could be the matchup that gets Zach Ertz on track. He managed a respectable Week 1 output because he scored a touchdown, but managers should expect a better line than his two catches on four targets for 14 yards.