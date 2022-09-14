The Most Regrettable NBA Trades of the Last 3 Seasons

1 of 5

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Trade Details: Oklahoma City Thunder trade Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Golden State Warriors for 2021 first-round pick (top-20-protected) and a 2021 second-round pick (via Denver Nuggets)

Coming off a disastrous 2019-20 season filled with injuries, the Warriors traded for Oubre to help replace the production from Klay Thompson, who was rehabbing a right torn Achilles.

Now with a core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins and Oubre, Golden State looked to return to the Finals for the sixth time in seven years after finishing with the NBA's worst record the season before.

Oubre struggled with his shooting efficiency and never truly fit with a franchise that values ball movement and defense. Through the first 19 games of the season, Oubre averaged just 11.7 points on 35.9 percent shooting overall and 22.1 percent from three while Golden State started a mediocre 10-9.

Besides giving up pair of picks for Oubre, the financial cost of bringing him into a team already staring at a $66 million luxury tax bill was staggering.

Oubre's $14.4 million meant an additional $68 million in luxury tax payments alone, bringing his total cost to the Warriors to $82.4 million for the 2020-21 season, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

While Golden State was able to shed some small salaries at the trade deadline, it still finished with a luxury tax bill of over $117 million, by far the highest in the league. Oubre did little to help the team with its 39-33 finish, given his minus-12.1 swing rating.

Giving up the picks wasn't a big deal, as the Warriors stayed in the top 20 selections and got to keep their 2021 first-rounder, which meant sending a 2021 second-rounder via the Minnesota Timberwolves to OKC instead.

The financial cost of trading for Oubre, who did little to help the team, was astronomical, however.