Premier League Postpones 3 Matches Because Of Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

The Premier League announced on Monday that three fixtures for the upcoming weekend slate have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Saturday's scheduled matchup between Brighton and Crystal Palace and two matches on Sunday—Chelsea vs. Liverpool and Manchester United vs. Leeds—have been pushed back "due to events surrounding the queen’s funeral." Rescheduled dates and times have not yet been announced.

The Premier League said in its statement: "Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures."

The Premier League also postponed its entire slate of scheduled games last weekend in observance of the period of national mourning.

And Arsenal's scheduled Europa League fixture against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday at North London's Emirates Stadium was postponed because of a lack of security resources.

"This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," UEFA said in a statement.

"The postponement follows liaison between UEFA, the Metropolitan Police and ourselves, after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Arsenal added in a statement. "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and share our thanks for your support and understanding."

Chelsea's Champions League match against RB Salzburg at West London's Stamford Bridge on Wednesday will take place, however.

The English Football League's three divisions—the second-tier Championship, League One and League Two—will also resume play on Tuesday, with tributes and a minute's silence in honor of the queen to be held ahead of the matches.

The Women's Super League and Women's Championship will also proceed with their scheduled matches going forward, according to the English Football Association.