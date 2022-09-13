Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Following Chaotic Week 1

0 of 5

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With the first first week of the 2022 NFL season in the books, it's now a critical time for fantasy managers to take stock of their rosters and make necessary adjustments.

Even if your starters put together a fantastic collective performance and opened the campaign with a "W," it's no time to rest on your laurels. Shrewd managers will be scouring the free-agent pile and putting in claims for players who could potentially make an enormous impact this season.

Overturning the bottom of your roster can put you in a position to make a championship run this year. Casting off a low-upside veteran backup who won't sniff your starting lineup outside of bye weeks in exchange for a breakout talent could be the difference between a playoff appearance and being left out in the cold.

While it's important not to put too much stock in a single week—there have been many instances where players break out in the opener and fail to come close to those performances for the rest of the season—there is still plenty of information to be gleaned from the Week 1 results.

With that in mind, here are five players—available in 50 percent or more of Yahoo! leagues—who displayed promise and should be at or near the top of your waiver priority list ahead of Week 2.

