Carlos Alcaraz Is the Youngest Ever to Be No. 1 in ATP Rankings After US Open Win

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The impressive start to Carlos Alcaraz's professional tennis career has now reached record-setting status.

The U.S. Open champion became the youngest player in history to sit atop the ATP rankings after his 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud on Sunday.

