    Carlos Alcaraz Is the Youngest Ever to Be No. 1 in ATP Rankings After US Open Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 12, 2022

    AP Photo/John Minchillo

    The impressive start to Carlos Alcaraz's professional tennis career has now reached record-setting status.

    The U.S. Open champion became the youngest player in history to sit atop the ATP rankings after his 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud on Sunday.

    Eurosport @eurosport

    The achievements just keep coming from him! <a href="https://t.co/9AooTa6xUT">pic.twitter.com/9AooTa6xUT</a>

    Tennis TV @TennisTV

    At 19 years 4 months - the YOUNGEST ATP No.1 EVER 🤯<br><br>🇪🇸 CARL1TOS 🇪🇸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carlosalcaraz</a> <a href="https://t.co/1BVjEifDB1">pic.twitter.com/1BVjEifDB1</a>

