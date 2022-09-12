Carlos Alcaraz Is the Youngest Ever to Be No. 1 in ATP Rankings After US Open Win

Carlos Alcaraz Is the Youngest Ever to Be No. 1 in ATP Rankings After US Open WinSeptember 12, 2022
The impressive start to Carlos Alcaraz's professional tennis career has now reached record-setting status.
The U.S. Open champion became the youngest player in history to sit atop the ATP rankings after his 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 win over Casper Ruud on Sunday.
Tennis TV @TennisTV
At 19 years 4 months - the YOUNGEST ATP No.1 EVER 🤯<br><br>🇪🇸 CARL1TOS 🇪🇸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carlosalcaraz</a> <a href="https://t.co/1BVjEifDB1">pic.twitter.com/1BVjEifDB1</a>
