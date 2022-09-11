X

    Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Casper Ruud to Win 2022 US Open; 1st Career Grand Slam Title

    Doric SamSeptember 11, 2022

    Al Bello/Getty Images

    Carlos Alcaraz made history on Sunday with his 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over Casper Ruud in the 2022 U.S. Open men's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

    Alcaraz, who won his first career Grand Slam title, is now set to become the youngest No. 1 player in the history of the ATP rankings at 19 years and four months.

    ESPN @espn

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carlosalcaraz</a> is your men's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> champion‼️<br><br>🎾 First teenager to reach the ATP No. 1 since the rankings were introduced.<br><br>🎾 First teenager to win any major title since Rafael Nadal in 2005. <a href="https://t.co/FOlpC2sQYB">pic.twitter.com/FOlpC2sQYB</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Your new World No. 1 come tomorrow morning: <a href="https://t.co/qbOCv4HNQT">pic.twitter.com/qbOCv4HNQT</a>

    The young phenom celebrated with his family and loved ones after the win:

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Sharing it with the people who helped get you there. <a href="https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carlosalcaraz</a> 💙 <a href="https://t.co/CgfW29cEhZ">pic.twitter.com/CgfW29cEhZ</a>

    The fireworks began right away, with both youngsters opening with a ton of energy that made for some exciting play that wowed the audience in attendance. Alcaraz broke Ruud on his second service game to pull away. He closed out the set in style by holding Ruud to love on the final point.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    And here we go.<br><br>🍿🍿🍿 alert early. <a href="https://t.co/fDTDGQKLI8">pic.twitter.com/fDTDGQKLI8</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Carlos Alcaraz has the net game working early!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/ARaqnNQjyC">pic.twitter.com/ARaqnNQjyC</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Carlos delivers a fist pump after taking the first set<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/YkU4g0ySeJ">pic.twitter.com/YkU4g0ySeJ</a>

    But Ruud came alive in the second set and showed he would not go away quietly. With the set tied at 2-2, the 23-year-old rattled off four straight points. He controlled the net with some impressive drop shots that Alcaraz was unable to catch up to, and the 19-year-old looked like he started to get frustrated.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Casper Ruud has Ashe on its feet! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/b7YNs3dNXk">pic.twitter.com/b7YNs3dNXk</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Casper Ruud gets a second-set break in impressive fashion!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USOpen?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USOpen</a> <a href="https://t.co/EPEFPPp205">pic.twitter.com/EPEFPPp205</a>

    Alcaraz quickly regained his composure, opening the third set with a break point. He then went up 2-0 and had the chance at a double break, but Ruud held serve and then took a break point of his own to tie things up at 2-2.

    Both players held serve from there without much resistance. Ruud had to fight hard for his fifth point after falling behind 30-0. He managed to escape trouble with an impressive rally to take a 5-4 lead, but Alcaraz held serve to tie things up once again.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    This. Point.<br><br>These guys are everywhere. <a href="https://t.co/OLiMqNvnnt">pic.twitter.com/OLiMqNvnnt</a>

    Ruud easily took a 6-5 advantage, holding Alcaraz to love during the point. But with the chance to force a tiebreaker, Alcaraz put forth an outstanding effort to extend the set. The crowd was treated to some incredible tennis as both players traded the advantage back and forth before Alcaraz was able to put it away.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Alcaraz hits the eraser on set point with a nifty volley. <a href="https://t.co/FA7OeBsvGc">pic.twitter.com/FA7OeBsvGc</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    And that's how Carlos Alcaraz forces a third-set tiebreak 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/YH8qz3oMpM">pic.twitter.com/YH8qz3oMpM</a>

    During the tiebreaker, Ruud unravelled and lost serve three times as Alcaraz won 7-1 to close out the third set.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    When you're a set away from your first Grand Slam title, there's only one response.<br><br>Vamos! <a href="https://t.co/dvTqmO1cDq">pic.twitter.com/dvTqmO1cDq</a>

    The fourth set saw both players holding serve through the first five points with Alcaraz holding a 3-2 lead. He managed to take control with a break point, and then held serve once again to push Ruud to the brink of defeat. Ruud managed to hold serve and stay alive, but Alcaraz calmly did the same to win the set 6-3 and close out the match.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    The dream becomes reality.<a href="https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@carlosalcaraz</a> is a Grand Slam champion. <a href="https://t.co/sPFaAiVFNR">pic.twitter.com/sPFaAiVFNR</a>

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Have a curtain call, Carlos Alcaraz! <a href="https://t.co/EIQIWU6SlR">pic.twitter.com/EIQIWU6SlR</a>

    Alcaraz is now the youngest U.S. Open champion since Pete Sampras in 1990. He's the third champion from Spain, joining Rafael Nadal and Manuel Orantes.

    Now that he's set to become the new world No. 1 on Monday morning, tennis has officially entered the Alcaraz era. Sunday's Grand Slam victory could be the first of many for the 19-year-old prodigy.

