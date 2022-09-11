Lamar Jackson Says Rejected Ravens Contract Offer Included $160M-$180M Guaranteed

AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson provided more insight into his ongoing contract negotiations with the team, and he might have turned down even more guaranteed money than what was initially reported.

Jackson told ESPN's Dianna Russini that Baltimore was willing to put around $160-180 million guaranteed on the table.

Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the 2019 MVP declined a five-year, $250 million-plus extension that included $133 million in guarantees.

